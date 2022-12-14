ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) will consider a plea next week asking that PTI Chairman Imran Khan be disqualified for failing to disclose his putative daughter in nomination papers.

On December 20, Mohammad Sajid, a citizen, filed a petition, which IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq will hear. The petitioner argued that Mr. Khan had only included his two boys in the nomination papers, not his putative daughter Tyrian White. He requested that the former premier be disqualified in accordance with Article 62(i) (f).

The PTI leader received a pre-admission notice from the high court last week, with a deadline for responses of January 25. After hearing Mr. Khan’s perspective, the court will decide if the petition can still be maintained.

The petition hearing was postponed by the IHC indefinitely in November of last year because the petitioner failed to show up.

