Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, on a busy Tuesday, held a meeting with three foreign envoys — from European Union, Denmark, and Canada — the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

The army chief met the Ambassador of EU to Pakistan Androulla Kaminara, Canadian High Commissioner Wendy Gilmour, and Ambassador of Denmark Lis Rosenholm.

Matters of mutual interest, regional security, and enhanced bilateral cooperation with the EU and Canada came under discussion.

“[Gen Bajwa] said that Pakistan values its relations with EU countries and Canada and earnestly looks forward to enhancing mutually beneficial multi-domain relations based on common interests,” the ISPR added.

The visiting dignitaries appreciated Pakistan’s role in regional stability, especially the Afghan peace process. “All sides pledged to play their role for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation at all levels,” the military’s media wing said.