ISLAMABAD: On Saturday, a Romanian mountaineer was reportedly struggling for his life on the 8,000-meter summit due to “dehydration and weariness,” while at that one for British climber died after falling to his death on Broad Peak.

In addition, a 61-year-old Canadian climber has vanished while descending from Camp 3 to base camp on Friday night on K2, the second-highest mountain in the world. According to Adventure Pakistan, experienced mountaineerThe last time anyone saw Dr. Richard Cartier, he was moving from Camp 2 to Camp 1.

He hasn’t been located after two days, despite rescue efforts.The reports of climbers who had seen the mountaineers’ misfortune, according to Alpine Club of Pakistan Secretary Karrar Haidri, are the only sources of knowledge concerning what occurred to the two climbers on Broad Peak.

He came into contact with a British climber who’d been descending. The British mountaineer abruptly lost his balance in the constrained space, smashing into a wall, as the Italian climber watched from behind as they pass each other, the APC official reported.

According to other climbs, the Romanian mountaineer named George who was stranded on Broad Peak was in “immediate need of evacuation” and pleaded for a helicopter to come and save him.

ACP claims that on July 21, climbers Israfil Ashurli of Azerbaijan and others were close to the upper region of Broad Peak. In a “moribund state,” Ashurli encountered the Romanian climber at 7,800 metres.

In an effort to save the climber, Mr. Ashurli had to abandon his summit push and bring him down to a height of 7,300 metres.