LAHORE: Wasim Akram, the president of Karachi Kings and a former cricketer for Pakistan, has spoken out regarding the departure of Pakistan captain Babar Azam from the PSL team.

On Thursday, veteran bowler Wasim Akram stated on the sidelines of the PSL season eight draughts that it is pretty typical in franchise cricket all over the world. Babar has taken over as Peshawar Zalmi’s captain in place of Wahab Riaz.

“I believe that this occurs in professional cricket. Since this has occurred in other countries as well, where the team’s star player leaves and a replacement enters, the PSL will be entertaining as long as Babar plays. Good, competitive games will be played, predicted Wasim.

As per rumours, Babar no longer wanted to play with the Kings. The Kings had a terrible season last year as well, winning only one game out of ten. The 28-year-old is exchanged for Kings in the Platinum Category by Zalmi.