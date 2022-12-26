Comments for art tracks on YouTube have been enabled again after being prohibited since December 2020. Sound recordings and album art are included in art tracks, which helps to round out the YouTube archive.

The official artist channels can activate the function by selecting Channel status and features from the Settings menu. Choose the Community radio button, then select Defaults. The channel can “Allow all comments” or “Hold possibly unsuitable comments for evaluation” using these settings.

There is no moderation of comments on art tracks. The platform’s total traffic and engagement levels went up thanks to the comment area. Due of the feature’s high popularity among music enthusiasts, many expressed their disappointment when it was disabled.

Although YouTube hasn’t provided an official update on the feature’s reinstatement, some users have recently been able to comment on the music videos.