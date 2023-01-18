PESHAWAR: On Wednesday, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Haji Ghulami Ali approved a summary that Chief Minister Mahmood Khan had sent to dissolve the provincial assembly.

The governor has instructed Mr. Khan to remain in his position as chief minister until the caretaker arrangement is complete. He has additionally requested that the chief minister and the opposition choose a candidate for the caretaker CM role.

I, Mahmood Khan, Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in accordance with provisions in Article 112(1) of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, hereby send my advice for dissolution of the provincial parliament of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on January 17, 2023, at 2100 hours (9pm).

This comes shortly after Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi dissolved the Punjab Assembly in an effort to persuade Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former Prime Minister Imran Khan to provide a date for general elections.

As soon as the assembly is dissolved, the administration and opposition will each suggest three candidates for the job of interim CM, and they will have three days to agree on a single candidate. The governor will next ask the KP Assembly speaker to set up a legislative committee to resolve the matter if the impasse between the two parties continues.

If the committee was unable to agree on a candidate for interim chief minister, the case would be forwarded to the Pakistani Election Commission (ECP).