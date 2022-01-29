ISLAMABAD: Federal Ombudsman of Pakistan Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi has directed the chairman of Employees’ Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI) to appear before him on February 9 with details of all pending complaints and the department’s plan to address them.

The federal ombudsman had taken a suo moto notice of complaints of negligence against EOBI officials after he was forwarded thousands of these by President Dr. Arif Alvi.

He said that poor Pakistanis who spend their lives working get merely Rs8,000 in old-age pension, but they have to constantly visit the office to retrieve it.

He further said that there were numerous shortcomings in the EOBI pension system, which was in dire need of modernization. He noted that poor people were deprived of their rights due to the unsympathetic attitude of regional offices and the lack of competent staff members.

He took notice of EOBI’s slow implementation of his office’s directives and directed the chief to come up with suggestions for the complete implementation of the same.

It is worth mentioning here that in the past, many large-scale complaints pertaining to this department had been taken to the Supreme Court (SC), where the action was taken against its officers.