The wife of former Punjab Governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema was detained by the police on Thursday in Lahore.

Cheema’s spouse paid him a visit in the anti-terrorism court (ATC).Cheema had already been taken before ATC after the judicial remand was over.

The court gave the investigating officer instructions to challan Cheema.

Following his detention in a vandalism case last month, an anti-terrorism court sentenced PTI leader Cheema to a 14-day judicial remand.

Cheema and 12 other people were brought before the court by the police while Judge Abhar Gul heard the case.

Prior to this, the ATC on Wednesday issued non-bailable arrest warrants for PTI leaders Hammad Azhar, Mian Aslam Iqbal, and others in charges involving vandalism on May 9.

In a case filed by Race Course police alleging damage to police vehicles at Canal road, the court issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Hammad Azhar, Hassaan Niazi, Zubair Niazi, and Khalid Gujjar.