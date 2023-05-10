Omar Sarfraz Cheema, the former governor of Punjab, was taken into custody on Wednesday by Anti-Corruption Punjab.

Omar Sarfraz Cheema, the Tehreek-e-Insaf leader, was reportedly taken into custody early in the morning from his home, according to anti-corruption officials.

Cheema is charged with abusing his position as governor and using a forged family registration document to give his sister a stake.

The PTI leader’s family claims that ‘unknown’ persons in plain clothing arrested Omar Cheema. The family said, “They did not say on what charges they had taken Omar Cheema into custody.”

Following Imran Khan’s detention from the Islamabad High Court (IHC) grounds where he was present for biometric verification in two cases, protests broke out throughout Pakistan.

Earlier, after Imran Khan, the PTI chairman and a former prime minister, was detained, several PTI leaders were charged with vandalism.