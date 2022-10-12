LAHORE: According to sources speaking, PTI Chairman Imran Khan authorised the appointment of former governor of Punjab Omar Sarfraz Cheema as the chief minister’s advisor on home affairs on Wednesday.

After former provincial home minister Col. (retd.) Hashim Dogar submitted his letter of resignation to CM Punjab Chaudhry Pervez Elahi the previous day, the decision to name Cheema for the coveted position was made.

According to sources, Cheema would advise CM Punjab Elahi in the event that Dogar’s resignation left a vacancy in charge of overseeing the business of the home department.

What caused Dogar to resign suddenly?

Dogar mentioned personal and inevitable circumstances as his reasons for leaving, although reports from Geo News anchor Hamid Mir suggested that things were not going well within the PTI.

Mir revealed that Khan accepted Dogar’s resignation because he was unhappy with the departing minister, who had resigned as a result of pressure from the party leadership.

PTI leaders disagreed with the former home minister’s claim that Khan’s request for an Islamabad long march was ignored by the Punjabi government. Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi responded angrily to his remarks as well.