MUSCAT: In a bid to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus, Oman’s government on Thursday announced a new set of measures.

According to the details, Oman’s Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) has put into action various measures to stem the spread of COVID-19 in the Dhofar Governorate.

In the wake of the growing COVID-19 cases in Sultan Qaboos Hospital, DGHS’s Epidemiological Preparedness Committee has decided to close three health centres in Salalah, namely Al-Dahariz Health Centre, New Salalah Health Centre and Hajif Health Centre to support the staff working at the hospital in Salalah.

The authorities have temporarily suspended all unnecessary surgeries, stop granting leave permissions for health workers, prevent visits at Sultan Qaboos Hospital, and reduce work in specialized clinics by up to 30 percent.

Additionally, the administrative and technical staff working in the medical fitness examination center have been redirected to work in the hospital since the center has been closed as well temporarily. Regular patients have been contacted, and announcements have been published showing new appointment schedules in the specialized clinics of Sultan Qaboos Hospital in Salalah.