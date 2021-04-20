NEW DELHI: Amid surge in COVID-19 cases, Oman has advised its citizens not to travel to India unless absolutely necessary.

New Zealand and had earlier suspended arrivals from India temporarily for the same reason. The Oman embassy advised all citizens to avoid traveling to India, due to the steady increase in the number of cases of COVID, which has exceeded 200,000 cases per day,” a report in Oman media said.

Two weeks ago, the Government of Oman had imposed restrictions on the observance of Ramadan (called Ramdan in the Indian subcontinent) by its own citizens and other Muslims in the country. The Hijri month of Ramadan began on 13 April.

Oman has imposed a night-time ban on all commercial activities and movement of people throughout the holy month of Ramadan. All types of gatherings, including iftars in mosques, tents or public places typical during Ramadan are affected by the prohibition against mass assembly, which starts from 9 PM to 4 AM.

Oman’s Supreme Committee, which was created to deal with all coronavirus pandemic related developments, also imposed a ban on all social, sports and cultural activities and any other group activities throughout the holy month of Ramadan.