RAWALPINDI: Unprovoked aggression of Indian army along the Line of Control (LoC) resulted in a 65-year-old woman getting injured, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR). According to the ISPR, the civilian population was targeted with “automatics and heavy mortars” along the Jandrot Sector at the LoC. “A 65 years old woman in Kathar village got injured,” read a statement issued by the ISPR. TLTP
Old woman injured as Indian army targets civilians along LoC
36 Views
Posted In
Tagged as
Related
< Previous Article
CJP urged to direct for infant recovery from KP cop
CJP urged to direct for infant recovery from KP cop
Next Article >
Economic stability vital for best foreign policy: Qureshi
Economic stability vital for best foreign policy: Qureshi