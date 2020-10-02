Old woman injured as Indian army targets civilians along LoC

RAWALPINDI: Unprovoked aggression of Indian army along the Line of Control (LoC) resulted in a 65-year-old woman getting injured, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR). According to the ISPR, the civilian population was targeted with “automatics and heavy mortars” along the Jandrot Sector at the LoC. “A 65 years old woman in Kathar village got injured,” read a statement issued by the ISPR. TLTP