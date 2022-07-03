According to a statement from PPDA Chairman Abdul Sami Khan, petroleum sales cannot continue at the current pace. He declared that gas stations wouldn’t reopen until the margin on petroleum goods was raised after July 18.

The remark was made following an emergency meeting called by the PPDA where it was decided that the stations would need to maintain a minimum commission margin of 6% in order to continue operations.

The existing gap of 3.5% was bemoaned by the administration as being unsustainable. Yesterday, it was also revealed that, as a result of the removal of subsidies and the implementation of taxes, demand for gasoline and diesel fell by 12 and 16 percent, respectively, in June 2022 compared to the prior month, reversing a long upward trend in petroleum product sales.