After a 28-year break, Pakistan has successfully resumed night navigation of petroleum product vessels that are fully loaded.

On May 10, the Port Qasim Authority (PQA) used night navigation techniques to berth the oil freighter MT. Ardmore at the Fauji Oil Terminal and Distribution Company (FOTCO), which was carrying imported motor petrol.

According to a press release the business released in this respect, “This marks successful start of fully operational night navigation for oil tankers calling at PQA, an important milestone in oil import handling operations in Pakistan.”

The capacity of the port and FOTCOs to accommodate petroleum boats will increase through this project by up to 30%, which translates into a handling capacity of 18 vessels per month. This will alleviate port congestion and reduce the significant demurrage costs experienced by importers during peak seasons.

According to the statement, “efficient operation of port infrastructures across the country is justified by the growing demand for petroleum products combined with the growing reliance on imports.”

The smooth operation of the port and terminal is essential for the nation’s energy security because FOTCO and PQA handle approximately 70% of the imported completed POL products.

By rationalising berthing arrangements, vessel performance, and the use of cross-country pipelines, it will be possible to supply consumers with petroleum in a way that is efficient, cost-effective, and sustainable over the long term.