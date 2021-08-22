RIYADH: The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has urged the international community to provide assistance to Afghanistan.

The demand was made at an extraordinary meeting on Sunday to discuss the situation in Afghanistan after Taliban’s dramatic take over.

During the meeting, OIC Secretary-General Dr. Yousef bin Ahmed Al-Othaimeen said the bloc supports the approach to dialogue in Afghanistan, adding that there is an escalating growth in humanitarian needs in the war-torn country.

Dr. Yousef Al-Othaimeen urged the ruling regime in Kabul to respect international humanitarian law and the right to life and security. “We expect a comprehensive dialogue and national reconciliation from the authorities in Afghanistan,” said OIC Secretary-General in the meeting.

The ambassadors and permanent representatives of the OIC member countries also deliberated on the rapidly changing situation in Kabul in the meeting.

The OIC, a key international organization representing 57 Muslim countries, said it was going to hold an “extraordinary” emergency meeting to discuss the situation in Afghanistan, a week after the Taliban’s took over the capital Kabul. In a Twitter post on Sunday, the OIC said the “open-ended” talks with its permanent representatives were being held at the invitation of Saudi Arabia.