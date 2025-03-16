ISLAMABAD :The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) condemns the militant attack on a passenger train in Balochistan that martyred over 30 people, it said on Saturday, expressing solidarity with the families of the victims and the Pakistani people and government.Militants had taken over the Jaffar Express in a remote mountain pass in the Balochistan province on Tuesday, blowing up train tracks in the attack then holding passengers hostage in a day-long standoff.

Pakistan security forces killed 33 insurgents, rescued 354 hostages and brought the siege to a close a day later, according to army spokesperson Lt Gen. Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry.“OIC Secretary-General Hissein Brahim Taha extended his deepest condolences and sincere sympathy to the families of the victims,” the OIC said in a statement shared on X.“He reiterated the OIC’s rejection of all forms and manifestations of terrorism and underscored the OIC’s solidarity with the people and government of Pakistan in the fight against terrorism.”