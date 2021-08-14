ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) has prepared a summary for an increase in petrol prices from August 16.

According to sources privy to the decision, the regulator has recommended an increase in petrol price by 50 paisas per litre. The authority has suggested an increase of Rs2.50 per litre in the price of high-speed diesel (HSD), Re1 in the price of kerosene oil and Re1 in light diesel.

Any final decision on the hike in petrol prices would be made by the finance ministry after approval from Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Sources said that the summary has been prepared by keeping the current petroleum levy in view.

Earlier on July 30, the government raised the price of petrol by Rs1.71 per litre, the premier’s aide on political communication, Shahbaz Gill, had said. According to Gill, the decision was made as per the recommendation of Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA). Petrol would consequently cost Rs119.80 per litre, starting August 1.