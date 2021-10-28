ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority has recently established Consumer Affairs Department (CAD) to handle general public grievances and provide redressal on merit. The Complaints and Appeals departments have been merged and placed under the umbrella of CAD to synchronize the data of complaints and provide complainants the option of appeal at one forum for timely redressal of their grievances under CRPR, 2003.

OGRA has also established its regional offices at Karachi, Lahore, Quetta and Peshawar to facilitate the consumers at their doorstep and posted designated officers to record, hear, analyze and decide the complaints as per rules and alone in F.Y. 2020-21 OGRA designated officers decided 8272 complaints, provided 1341 gas connections and allowed a relief of Rs.118 Million to the consumers with provision of the opportunity of appeal to aggrieved party being competent appellate forum in oil and gas sector.

The consumers can register their complaints by hand, post, email, or they can directly submit their complaints on OGRA website. The complaint redressal mechanism is available free of cost and complaints are decided within a limited/short time period, resolving consumers’ grievances against sui companies, Oil Marketing Companies, CNG stations, LPG and LNG Companies etc. that is the reason OGRA has established the Consumer Affairs Department to provide quick and speedy relief to the consumers.