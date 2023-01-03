LAHORE: It appears that early on Tuesday there was a brief breach of the Pakistan Cricket Board’s official YouTube account.

The administrators of the cricket board have stated that the YouTube channel’s logo has been altered by hackers.

Hackers renamed the official PCB channel, as evidenced by screenshots posted to Twitter and other social media sites. The most recent attack also made more than 5000 videos that the PCB had shared private.

As per reports, PCB’s team spoke with YouTube management to resolve the problem.

The channel, which has more than 4.4 million members, was recovered hours after the event and is now fully operating with all of its original material accessible on video streaming services.

The most recent cyberattack has not yet been claimed by a hacker.