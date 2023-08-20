President Dr. Arif Alvi says, “Allah is witness, I did not sign the Official Secrets Act and the Army Act Amendment Bill.”

President Arif Alvi said in his statement that I do not agree with the Official Secrets Act and Army Act Amendment Bill, I asked my staff to send the bill back without signature.

The President of Pakistan added, “I have confirmed many times with the staff that the bills have been sent back without signature. I have come to know today that my staff violated my will and orders.”

As God is my witness, I did not sign Official Secrets Amendment Bill 2023 & Pakistan Army Amendment Bill 2023 as I disagreed with these laws. I asked my staff to return the bills unsigned within stipulated time to make them ineffective. I confirmed from them many times that… — Dr. Arif Alvi (@ArifAlvi) August 20, 2023