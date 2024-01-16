Hyderabad: Chairman of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has said that the officers should continue to play their key role in the development of the country and NAB will not harass you.

Addressing the Civil Bureaucracy in Sindh Secretariat, Chairman NAB Nazir Ahmed said that the aim of NAB is to end the problem of corruption in a civilized manner and not to intimidate anyone. They say that NAB will not harass you, so the officers should openly play their key role in the development of the country.

He said that reforms are underway in NAB, no media trial of any officer will be done during the process of inquiry and verification, no fake or anonymous applications will be accepted in NAB, applicants should come and take oath. Submit the application along with the letter.

Chairman NAB said that he knows how much pressure the bureaucrats are working, due to the cases in NAB, the construction projects get delayed which should not happen, the projects should be completed on time.

Chairman NAB while announcing the establishment of a facilitation desk in the office of Chief Secretary Sindh said that NAB officers will try to solve the concerns and complaints of Sindh Secretariat officers together.