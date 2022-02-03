LAHORE: A day after Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) officers probing Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif and disgruntled Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Jahangir Tareen was transferred, an official sought the cancellation of the order on Wednesday.

According to the report, a director of the federal agency wrote to the director-general seeking annulment of the transfer.

On Tuesday, this paper reported that the said officers were investigating important cases, including the money laundering case against the opposition leader and his son.

Sources in the agency revealed that while the cases were in their final stages, and their challans submitted to the court, they were baffled at the decision.

The decision to transfer nine officers probing high-profile cases came soon after the resignation of PM’s aide on accountability Shehzad Akbar. They were posted under the command of an additional FIA director general (South) Karachi.

The officials include FIA Lahore Assistant Director Syed Ali Mardan, who is also part of the JIT investigating cases against Shehbaz, Hamza, and former FIA director general Bashir Memon. FIA Assistant Directors Emad Arshad and Rana Faisal, who were investigating important cases, were also transferred.

Abdul Qayyum, Zawar Ahmed, Shiraz Umar, Nadeem Ahmed, and Sibghatullah Khan were also among the other assistant directors transferred.