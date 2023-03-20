ISLAMABAD: As the country prepares for prayers and other religious activities, the federal government has announced timings for public employees during the holy month of Ramadan, according to a notification released on Monday.

The Establishment Division stated in the notification that the federal government’s public offices will be open from 7:30 am to 1:30 pm, Monday through Thursday.

Also, the federal government’s administrative offices will be open on Fridays from 7:30 am to 12:00 pm.

According to a projection from the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), there is a good chance that the crescent for Ramadan 2023 will be seen on the evening of March 22. (Wednesday).

The information was given by the Met department’s Climate Data Processing Center.This indicates that the first day of Ramadan will most likely happen on March 23 in Pakistan.

The weather is predicted to be fair and partly overcast throughout most of the nation during the Ramadan moon sighting period, according to the climate record.

Every year, Muslims in Pakistan and the rest of the world observe Ramadan. Muslims fast from sunrise till sunset during this holy month in accordance with the Islamic calender.