Odessa in Ukraine is again attacked by Drones, Two days after a Russian attack using the same weapon killed two civilians, Ukraine said that Iranian-made drones targeted the southern port city of Odesa over the course of one night.

Operational Command South of the Ukrainian army reported that enemy kamikaze drones had once more struck Odesa.

In a Facebook statement, it claimed that “the enemy hit the administration building in the city center three times.”

“The air defense forces of (Ukrainian) shot down one drone. There were no casualties reported, it stated. According to Natalya Gumenyuk, a spokeswoman for the Ukrainian South Command, “These were Iranian drones.”

The attacks take place two days after two victims were killed in an attack by a Russian drone produced in Iran on Friday in Odessa.

According to Ukraine’s military forces, four drones produced in Iran were shot down on Friday in the southern part of the nation.

In response to Iran’s delivery of drones to Russia, Kyiv later announced that it had chosen to limit Iran’s diplomatic representation in Ukraine.

According to the foreign ministry of Ukraine, “in response to such a hostile act, the Ukrainian side decided to revoke the accreditation of the Iranian ambassador in Ukraine and to drastically limit the number of diplomatic workers of the Iranian embassy in Kyiv.

“According to a representative of the foreign ministry, the ambassador could not be removed because he was not in Ukraine and the action amounted to expulsion.

A spokesperson for Ukrainian President Zelensky, Sergii Nykyforov, stated that the use of weapons built in Iran by Russian forces “are acts performed by Iran against by the territorial integrity and sovereignty of our state, as well as the lives and health of Ukrainian citizens.”