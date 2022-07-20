WASHINGTON: An early victory for the ambiguity-ridden platform came on Tuesday when Twitter and Elon Musk were ordered to appear in court in October to discuss whether the Tesla CEO can be compelled to finish his $44 billion acquisition of the social network.

A Delaware judge rejected Musk’s request for a February start date while carefully following Twitter’s request for a hurried timeline.

There are enormous financial stakes, but there’s also the future of the platform, which Musk has stated should permit any legal expression. This absolutist stance has raised concerns that the network might be used to promote murder.

Twitter’s attorney William Savitt stated that “we ask the court to enter a timely schedule and identify numerous grounds for that,” adding that “the continuing uncertainty induced by Musk’s alleged termination inflicts harm on Twitter every day, every hour of every day.”

Musk’s legal team had vehemently opposed a speedy trial date, arguing that Twitter’s preferred September date was too soon for such a complicated case. The judge left it up to the parties to agree on the scheduling without setting a specific date.

Just six months after Musk made an unsolicited offer that the company’s board initially rejected but later supported, Twitter lawyers indicated that the deal is expected to finalise by the end of October.