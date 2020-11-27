(MENAFN – NewsBytes) Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) CEO Wasim Khan warned the players after breach of COVID-19 protocols in New Zealand.

The warning comes a day after New Zealand Cricket (NZC) reported about six Pakistan cricketers testing COVID-positive.

Considering the same, the New Zealand government clarified that the Pakistan squad could be deported with another breach of protocols.

Here is more.

In this article Khan addressed the players through voice message ‘They will send us home’ Khan warns Pakistan players Six Pakistan players had tested positive for COVID-19 ‘The team could be put on final warning’ The Pakistan players interacted in the hallways during quarantine Pakistan to play three T20Is and two Tests in NZ

Information Khan addressed the players through voice message

According to a report in ESPNcricinfo , the PCB CEO addressed his players through a WhatsApp voice message, stating the entire touring party could be sent back home from New Zealand after one more breach, which will be “hugely embarrassing”.

Wasim Khan ‘They will send us home’ Khan warns Pakistan players

Here is what Khan said in the voice note.

“Boys, I spoke to the New Zealand government and they told us there were three or four breaches of protocols. They have a zero-tolerance policy and they’ve given us a final warning. They have told me in clear terms that if we commit one more breach, they’ll send us home,” he stated.

Squad Six Pakistan players had tested positive for COVID-19