<!-- wp:image {"width":1060,"height":636} -->\n<figure class="wp-block-image is-resized"><img src="https:\/\/i.dawn.com\/primary\/2022\/05\/6288367b0c674.jpg" alt="HOVE: New Zealand coach Gary Stead (second R) talks to his players at the County Ground after play on the opening day of their four-day tour match against Sussex was abandoned due to rain on Friday.\u2014Reuters" width="1060" height="636"\/><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:image -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>LONDON: <a class="rank-math-link" href="https:\/\/dailythepatriot.com\/">Three of New Zealand\u2019s<\/a> touring party have tested positive for coronavirus but their four-day warm-up against English county Sussex will still go ahead, cricket chiefs said on Friday.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>\u201cBatsman Henry Nicholls, seamer <a href="https:\/\/dailypakistan.pk\/" class="rank-math-link">Blair Tickner<\/a> and bowling coach Shane Jurgensen were flagged after a round of Rapid Antigen tests on the first morning in Hove and will undergo five days of isolation,\u201d New Zealand Cricket (NZC) said in a statement.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Nicholls had recently suffered a calf injury and was not expected to feature in the match.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>NZC confirmed the rest of the party had tested negative and the situation would be kept under review New Zealand are also currently missing captain Kane Williamson, who is at home awaiting the <a href="https:\/\/rozenews.com.pk\/" class="rank-math-link">birth of his second<\/a> child, and Indian Premier League contingent Tim Southee, Trent Boult and Daryl Mitchell.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>The World Test champions are preparing for a three-Test series against England, starting at Lord\u2019s on June 2.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->