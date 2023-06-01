New York: Popular software and hardware company Nvidia has now joined the trillion-dollar club, partly because the company has used artificial intelligence (AI) to great effect.

According to the reports, the company added several aspects of AI to its microchip, joining the club of Microsoft, Google, Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, and Saudi Arabia’s Aramco.

Previously, Nvidia’s shares (shares) were seen rising rapidly in the global stock markets for several days. Its micro-chips include chat GPT-style ‘generative AI’ featuresThus they create text, image or video under instructions. Thus, in the last quarter, Nvidia’s profit increased by 26% to 2 billion dollars and sales increased by 19%.

A 180% increase in the company’s stock has also been seen in the last year.