Multi Sectoral Nutrition Center (MSNC), Planning & Development Board, Government of Punjab organized a consultative workshop “Harmonizing with International Development Partners to Improve Nutrition related Activities in Punjab” at P&D Board.

While addressing inaugural session, Abdullah Khan Sumbal, Chairman Planning & Development Board reasserted that Nutrition is priority agenda of Government of Punjab.

On direction of Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan in National Nutrition Coordination Council, Punjab Multi Sectoral Nutrition Response Plan has been prepared and reviewed by technical experts of International Development Partners as well as other stakeholders.

Chairman P&D Board lauded the efforts of MSNC and acknowledge the support of international development partners to address the nutrition related issues. It will surely help to improve nutrition related indicators.

The chairman appreciated the work done in the nutrition center and its team particularly in improving the nutrition related indicator that is malnutrition, Stunting, Wasting in Southern Punjab.

The consultative workshop was attended by representative of international partners that is UNICEF, UNFPA, WFP, NI etc. It was organized by Dr Sohail Saqlain Executive Director MSNC P&D Board and his team and also had successful launch of a video related to nutrition activities at ground by the district coordinators of the province.