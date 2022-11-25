The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) long march is approaching the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi, and the National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST) has decided to conduct classes online and postpone quizzes and lab activities for 25 November 2022 (today). This decision was made in response to the potential traffic disruptions.

The decision was made public by Dr. Adnan Maqsood, the director of academics at the university, in a notification the day before.In response to potential traffic disruptions, the decision was made to ensure the comfort and safety of university staff and students, according to the notification.

The Military College of Signals (MCS), NUST, the NUST College of Electrical & Mechanical Engineering (CEME), and the university’s main campus in H-12 Islamabad will all use the online system.

As a result of the unprecedented situation, the notification also advised the hostel-dwelling students to remain inside their residences and complete their coursework online until regular classes could resume.

The notification stressed that the current system is only for November 25 and that the instructions for November 28 will be provided by 5:00 pm on November 27 and instructed heads of institutions to communicate the information to all staff and students.