RAWALPINDI: Vice Chancellor National University of Medical Sciences (NUMS) Lt Gen Syed Muhammad Imran Majeed (Retd) said on Tuesday days were not far off when Pakistan would be making its own vaccines and NUMS Institute of Advanced Studies and Research(NIASR) would provide the research base for indigenization of vaccines and manufacturing of ingredients for essential drugs.

He was making these remarks in a TV program on surging Omicron virus, medical education and production of local vaccines. He thanked the Planning Commission for approving Rs 3.488 billion to set up state-of-the-art research facilities at NIASR.

NUMS is ready to start construction of this institute in Rawalpindi which would be a leap forward in bolstering the country’s research facilities.

NUMS has already constituted its Task Forces under the Office of Research, Innovation and Commercialization (ORIC) and NUMS scholars were engaged with both national and international institutions to boost the country’s efforts in the development of vaccines, pharmaceutical agents and on ensuring good nutrition.

Indigenization of vaccines are national requirement and as viruses keep on mutating hence strain-specific vaccines as required should be prepared , he added.

Sprawling over an area of 3.99 acres, NIASR has planned to train PhD scholars and researchers at world-renowned research institutions in areas like Molecular Basis of Disease, Infectious Diseases, Vaccine Design, Cancer Biology, Animal Model of Disease, Pharmacogenomics, Epigenetics, Biotechnology & Drug Development, BioBankin, Clinical Trials and Bioequivalence Studies.

The Vice Chancellor said the job of the universities is to do research and work out a strategy to develop required technologies. He emphasized the need to establish strong linkages between the academia and the Private Sector.

The Private Sector needs to be encouraged and incentivized by the Govt. by formulating required policies and creating a conducive environment in this regard.

Sars COV 2, the virus that causes COVID-19, has a greater ability to multiply as compared to influenza and is tackled by those who had strong immune system hence good nutrition was very important.

Answering another question on National Licensing Examination(NLE), he said it was an internationally accepted standard to pass it before practicing as a registered doctor. It was introduced by Pakistan Medical Commission in the country in view of the mushroom growth of medical colleges in Private Sector to ensure quality of medical services.