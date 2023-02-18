ISLAMABAD: The country-wide power outage in January 2023 was attributed by an inquiry committee to the NTDC officers in charge of power control management and shift in-charge.

The committee’s report was delivered to the federal cabinet by committee chair Dr. Musadik Malik, Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Resources. The report suggests instructing NEPRA to increase coordination at the request of the federal government.

Due to a problem with high-tension transmission cables, most cities nationwide were left without energy on January 23. Due to a technical issue with the transmission lines from the Guddu power station, there was an electricity outage across the federal capital, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Punjab cities.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Energy, the problem was brought on by a drop in the national grid’s system frequency, which was recorded at 7:34 am.