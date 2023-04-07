ISLAMABAD: As the government escalates its legal battle with the Supreme Court over the election result, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif preside over a meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC), the nation’s top security body made up of civil and military leadership.

According to sources, the NSC is gathering at the PM House to discuss the current state of the nation and decide on the government’s next course of action.

Sources claim that the chairman of the joint chiefs of staff committee (CJCSC), Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir, heads of the armed forces, federal ministers for defense, finance, and information, as well as top military leadership, are all present at the meeting.

The gathering has been called as the country experiences severe economic and political issues that have been made worse by the Supreme Court’s recent ruling on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) petition contesting the postponement of elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab.

The 3-2 majority verdict has been vehemently contested by the coalition in power, which feels that it should not be put into effect.

Govt is obligated by NA resolution to ignore SC decision

The meeting takes place the day after the National Assembly passed a resolution rejecting the “minority” judgement on the Punjab elections from the three-member Supreme Court bench and requiring PM Shehbaz and his cabinet not to carry it out.

The majority of the legislators supported the resolution Khalid Magsi of the Balochistan Awami Party moved.

It was mentioned that the National Assembly had requested the Supreme Court refrain from “interfering” in political concerns in a resolution on March 28. Additionally, it noted that despite appeals from many social groups for the top court to appoint a full court bench, only one political party was heard in the matter.