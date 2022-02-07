CHARSADDA: Mutahidda Qaumi Movement (MQM-P) and Awami National Party (ANP) on Sunday agreed to join hands for strengthening of democracy, elimination of terrorism, and devolution of power to the grassroots level in the country.

A delegation led by MQM-P senior deputy convener Amir Khan and former Karachi mayor Waseem Akhtar called on ANP central general secretary Mian Iftikhar Hussain, provincial president Aimal Wali Khan, Sardar Hussian Babak, Senator Hidayatullah, Mukhtiar Khan, Shakeel Bashir Umarzai and Khadim Hussain at Wali Bagh here and held a detailed meeting to discuss a wide range of issues.

In their first-ever visit to Wali Bagh, the MQM leaders visited the graves of Wali Khan and Begum Nasim Wali Khan and offered fateha there.

Later, briefing journalists, Amir Khan and Mian Iftikhar said that both the parties decided to forget the past mistakes and work jointly for the stability of democracy, eradication of terrorism and devolution of powers to the grassroots level in the country through local bodies system.

They said there might be difference of opinion in politics but there was no confrontation between ANP and MQM.

They said that both the parties agreed to wage joint struggle. They said that preventing extremism and terrorism was the responsibility of all. They regretted that terrorists were regrouping and acts of terrorism were increasing with each passing day owing to the non-implementation of the National Action Plan in its true spirit.

Mian Iftikhar termed Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to China a total failure. He said that like other world leaders, Imran Khan was also invited to Beijing but could not get any proper protocol there.

He said that his party was ready to play role in reconciliation between MQM and PPP. He said that the ANP Sindh chapter was free in making its own decision.

He said that ANP would work with any political party for curbing terrorism and the supremacy of the constitution.

Mr Hussain said that like other political parties, ANP had also reservations over the local bodies’ law in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa but would never leave the field for others.

He called upon political parties to play role in strengthening democracy in the country.

He said that his party would not support any undemocratic way to oust the incumbent government. He said that ANP was thinking over PPP’s invitation for long march’. However, he said that PDM did not contact it.

Amir Khan said on the occasion that MQM was ally of the PTI government and would continue to support Imran Khan. However, he said that they were not satisfied with the performance of the government.

He said that poverty, hunger, inflation and unemployment had made the lives of people miserable. He called upon all the political parties to play their role in the ambit of the constitution.

He said that the MQM delegation would also call on PML-Q leader Chaudhry Shujjat Hussian and PML-N leader Shehbaz Sharif.

About no-confidence, he said that no word was in final in politics. He said that they would make proper decision according to the situation.