CALIFORNIA: Instant messaging application WhatsApp has recently started testing the 2.23.13.6 beta version for Android devices which offers an option to display numbers on selected files in the file sending option.

According to the WhatsApp beta info, this new feature will display numbers on the thumbnails of selected files. For example, when users select photos to send, the photos will display numbers from the smallest to the largest depending on the selection.

Currently a ‘tick’ mark appears on the thumbnail when selecting files.

The new media picker option is currently available to WhatsApp Android 2.23.13.6 beta testers. Which will be introduced to users soon. However, no final date has been announced by the company regarding the introduction of this feature.