Umrah pilgrims are now able to enter and depart from any airport in Saudi Arabia thanks to official policy.

All domestic and international airlines have been directed by General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) to let Umrah pilgrims to enter and depart on scheduled flights through any international airport in the kingdom.

The airlines have been advised to follow government directives or prepare to suffer the consequences.

Following GACA circulars is not optional; doing so is a clear violation of the law. The authorities issued a warning, stating that offenders would be subject to repercussions and legal action.

Prior to the circular, Umrah pilgrims could only use the airports in Jeddah and Medina; the new policy provides them more flexibility.