Ufone has introduced the eSIM for better connectivity. eSIM is a digital SIM embedded in the phone, With the help of eSIM, users are able to activate a mobile number without using a physical SIM.

Now Transform Connectivity with Ufone eSIM

With the help of eSIM, users can accommodate multiple phone numbers. Users can add, delete and configure the number right from the settings of the phone. To activate the eSIM, you need to remove the physical SIM.

For example, users will now be able to switch between private and business numbers in one phone without physically swapping the SIM cards.

Here is How to Activate the eSIM:

1. Visit any Ufone Service Center in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, and Rawalpindi to get your eSIM

2. After BVS registration, an eSIM jacket will be provided to you having a digital QR code

3. Scan the QR code on the phone you would like to activate the eSIM on

4. To learn how to activate your eSIM on your Apple or Android phone, please take a look at the detailed steps below.

Note: The QR code is for one-time use only. If you delete your eSIM profile or your device is lost or stolen, you must visit Ufone’s Business store to get a new QR code.

For Your iPhone

Make sure your iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max or iPhone XR is updated to iOS 12.1 and above.

Scan the QR code provided by our agent

Go to Settings > Cellular

Select “Add Cellular Plan” to launch the camera automatically

Use your iPhone to scan the QR code

Type default pin code “0000” when asked to enter

For Your Android Phone