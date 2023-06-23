San Francisco: Until now you couldn’t download your favorite Reels from Instagram, but now Meta Company has provided the facility to download public Reels.

A facility has been added below the ‘share icon’ to download directly from the Public Rails Instagram app, tapping on it will bring up a new download option. Thanks to this you will be able to save these reels in the camera roll.

Currently this feature is for US users but it is expected to be available to the rest of the world soon. Instagram head Adam Missouri said that only public accounts’ reels will be able to be downloaded, while private accounts will obviously not be able to do so.

In this regard, he has shared a screenshot on which the Instagram logo is prominent while the name of the account is also written. However, it is not known whether there will be a watermark or any mark on these rails after removing them.

Maybe Instagram wants to encourage other people to promote the app by sharing the Reels more. Although Instagram Reels have not become more popular, they are also losing revenue. Perhaps that is why this important decision has been made.