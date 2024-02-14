The Election Commission has notified the successful candidates for 21 out of 22 National Assembly seats from Karachi.

The Election Commission has issued the notification of the success of People’s Party’s Jam Abdul Kareem Bajar from NA-229, Syed Rafiullah from NA-230 and Abdul Hakeem Baloch of Pakistan People’s Party from NA-231.

Apart from this, Asia Ishaq Siddiqui of MQM from NA 232, Muhammad Javed of MQM from NA 233, Muhammad Moin Amir Pirzada of MQM from NA 234 Korangi Karachi 3, MQ from NA 235 Karachi East One. Notification of success of MK Muhammad Iqbal Khan, Hasan Sabir of MQM from NA 236 Karachi East 2 and Asad Aslam Niazi of PPP from NA 237 Karachi East 3 has been issued.

Nabeel Gabol of People’s Party from NA-239 Karachi South One, Arshad Vihra of MQM from NA-240 Karachi South 2, Mirza Akhtar Baig of People’s Party from NA-241 Karachi South 3, NA-242 Karachi Kemari One. From MQM Syed Mustafa Kamal and NA 243 Karachi Kemari 2 Abdul Qadir Patel of People’s Party has issued notification of success.

Farooq Sattar of MQM from National Assembly Constituency NA 244 Karachi West One, NA 245 Syed Hafeezuddin of MQM from Karachi West 2, NA 246 Syed Aminul Haq of MQM from Karachi West 3, NA Notification of success of MQM’s Khawaja Izharul Hasan from 247 Karachi Central One and Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui of MQM from NA 248 Karachi Central Two has been issued.

Apart from this, the notification of success of MQM’s Ahmed Saleem Siddiqui from NA-249 Karachi Central 3 and Farhan Chishti of MQM from NA-250 Karachi Central 4 was issued.