In an important development regarding the February 8 general elections, the Election Commission of Pakistan has announced the appointment of District Returning Officers (DROs), Returning Officers (ROs), and Assistant Returning Officers (AROs) for the elections. Notification issued.

According to the spokesperson of the Election Commission, the respective Deputy Commissioners of 36 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be appointed as District Returning Officers, the respective Deputy Commissioners of 40 of the 41 districts of Punjab will be DROs while Director General DG Khan Development Authority Muhammad Khalid Manzoor will be appointed as DR. O Taunsa has been appointed.

According to the spokesperson of the Election Commission, the respective deputy commissioners of 30 districts of Sindh will be DROs, like other provinces, the respective deputy commissioners of 36 districts of Balochistan have been appointed as DROs.

Islamabad Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz has been appointed DRO Islamabad.

Provincial Election Commissioners of Sindh and Balochistan were transferred

Earlier, the Election Commission of Pakistan had transferred the provincial election commissioners of Sindh and Balochistan.

The Election Commission has issued a notification for the transfer of the two provincial election commissioners. According to the notification, Election Commissioner Balochistan Sharifullah has been appointed as Election Commissioner Sindh.

Election Commissioner Sindh Ejaz Anwar Chauhan will be the Provincial Election Commissioner Balochistan.