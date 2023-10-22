Hitting fours and sixes is more important than how we are doing as a team, we have confidence in our abilities Pakistan cricket’s opening batsman Imamul Haq says that not only our bowlers were beaten in the World Cup, but runs were being scored against all teams.

In the press conference before the match against Afghanistan, Imam-ul-Haq said that when you are chasing 367, you have to take risks, 70 and 80 have not been converted into centuries, which has been discussed with the coach, I believe that it is not a big innings. The games are on, we didn’t play well in the last 2 matches but we have analyzed what went wrong.

He said that if we give a careful and strong start in the beginning, we can get 350, hitting fours and sixes is more important than how we are doing as a team, not only the batsmen but also the role of the bowlers is important. Yes, during the tournament we are only focused on the positives, not thinking about the negative aspects.

Imam-ul-Haq said that not only our bowlers are getting hit, but they are getting runs against everyone, Shaheen bowled well in the last match, they are trying their best to follow the plan, and management is giving confidence to the players, back Two back defeats demoralize but we are backing each other, Chennai 2 matches are important for us, cricket is a team game, we had a good start in the last two matches but then faltered, tomorrow you will see a better team. Gee, are confident that they will get back on track by winning tomorrow’s match.

In the preparation for the match against Afghanistan, Imamul Haq said that he had done all the preparations, now only fine-tuning has to be done. How many spinners will be there will be the decision of the captain and the coach, due to Pakistan’s good record in Chennai. Encouraging but we have to play good cricket and beat Afghanistan in Hambantota too in spin-friendly conditions.