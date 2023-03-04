Actor Sami Khan was the target of a torrent of purportedly “funny” questions at a talk show presented by Fahad Mustafa that questioned the success of his career.

Comedy performer Sheikh Qasim implied that Khan’s movies were a failure by saying “Even though you are really attractive and have no flaws, your films never seem to be profitable. Why?”. Khan retaliated, “Sir, movies are never a sure thing. Two popular songs were Salakhen and Wrong No. 2. Trial and error must be used.”

But still Wrong No. 2 wasn’t more successful than Wrong No. 1, Qasim argued. Khan defended himself by stating that the movie was a success. Mustafa concurred with Khan and informed Qasim that “It was a success! Do you now have a plausible query?” Qasim persevered and enquired, “Well, let’s see. After making a successful film, Khalilur Rehman Qamar placed you in his subsequent movie, Kaaf Kanga. That fell flat. What are your thoughts about that?”

Khan handled the awkward and humiliating situation with grace, avoiding and laughing aside the accusations made against him.

Soon after a clip from the programme went viral on social media, other stars stepped forward to support Khan against the offensive questioning. The incident generated a crucial discussion on the importance of professionalism and decency in the entertainment business.

“Watching this was very uncomfortable. Sami Khan is a fantastic performer and one of the most devout, devoted workers. Congratulations to him for handling this with such class, she exclaimed. “It’s not funny to insult your visitors or anyone else. Omar noted that if he wasn’t successful, he wouldn’t be a guest on [your] show.

Aisha Uqbah Malik, a former actress, added that the queries were “not amusing at all.” Sami Khan is a fantastic actor, a gentlemanly gentleman, a complete delight to work with, and a wonderful human being, she continued. These programmes must learn where the boundaries are.