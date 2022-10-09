In Iran on Saturday, as protests against the passing of Mahsa Amini reached their fourth week, schoolgirls chanted slogans, workers went on strike, and demonstrators engaged in violent clashes with police forces.

Anger erupted following the murder of the 22-year-old Iranian Kurd on September 16, three days after she had been detained in Tehran by the morality police for allegedly breaking the tight clothing code for women in the Islamic Republic.

Iran claimed on Friday that despite her family’s claims that she had previously been healthy, an examination revealed that Amini had died from a chronic disease rather than from “blows” to the head.

President Ebrahim Raisi appeared for a group selfie with students at Tehran’s all-female Al-Zahra University to celebrate the start of the new academic year, but the women-led demonstrations persisted.

Iran Human Rights, an organization located in Oslo, reported seeing young ladies protesting against the dictatorship on the same campus (IHR).

Videos allegedly captured on Saturday show schoolgirls marching along a street while swinging headscarves in the air in Saqez, Amini’s hometown in the Kurdistan province, while chanting “Woman, life, freedom.”