MIR ALI: In North Waziristan, a blast that happened after a bomb attack in the area resulted in the deaths of three motorcyclists.

The local government said that the bomb used in the most recent terror attack was placed on a motorbike by the side of the road, leaving three people dead and five injured.

Security personnel cordoned off the region and started an investigation after the blast. The type of explosives used has not yet been identified, and no organisation has claimed credit for the explosion.

The attack occurred just a few days after a suicide bomber in the same region set himself on fire near a military convoy, resulting in the death of four troops.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations, the martyred troops were Lance Naik Shah Zaib, Lance Naik Sajjad, Sepoy Umair, and Sepoy Khurram (ISPR).

The ISPR had stated that “the Pakistan Army is resolved to remove the scourge of terrorism from the nation,” promising that the gallant troops’ sacrifices will not be in vain.