Moscow: North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has expressed deep interest in rocket technology in his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

After 4 years, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un arrived in Russia by train yesterday, in this regard, Kim Jong-un said that the clear purpose of his visit to Russia is to promote strategic relations between the two countries.

According to the foreign news agency, the North Korean leader and the Russian president met at the Russian Space Center and the Russian president gave the North Korean leader a visit to the space center.

According to the news agency, the statement issued by the Russian president said that the leader of North Korea has expressed a deep interest in rocket technology and Russia can help North Korea build satellites, North Korea to develop its space program. trying to

On the other hand, the head of North Korea, Kim Jong-un, says that the Russian President supports all the decisions of Putin, Russia has gone to war to defend its sovereignty and security.

Kim Jong-un says relations with Russia are top priority, we need to discuss economic cooperation.

According to media reports, the presence of the military leadership along with Kim Jong-un shows the possibility that there may be an arms deal between Russia and North Korea, which Western countries have also expressed concern about and the US side. North Korea is being asked to refrain from any arms deal with Russia.