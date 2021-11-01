By Our Staff Reporter

RAWALPINDI: Residents of Rawalpindi breathed a sigh of relief as roads,

markets and schools reopened after 10 days following an agreement between

government and banned outfit.

According to details, the containers and barricades have been removed from all

roads between Rawalpindi and Islamabad. Meanwhile, Murree Road and Faizabad

Interchange have been cleared for traffic. The authorities have also restored the

Metro Bus service in Rawalpindi.

However, trains between Rawalpindi and Lahore are still suspended.

It merits mention that the main points of the agreement between the government

and the banned TLP have come to light according to which the banned TLP will

not hold a long march or sit-in in the future but will be allowed to hold political

activities while the release of Saad Rizvi will be decided by the courts.

According to sources, the workers of banned TLP will be released after legal

procedure while the government will commit to global measures to prevent

blasphemy, including Banned TLP workers will remain peaceful.