By Our Staff Reporter
RAWALPINDI: Residents of Rawalpindi breathed a sigh of relief as roads,
markets and schools reopened after 10 days following an agreement between
government and banned outfit.
According to details, the containers and barricades have been removed from all
roads between Rawalpindi and Islamabad. Meanwhile, Murree Road and Faizabad
Interchange have been cleared for traffic. The authorities have also restored the
Metro Bus service in Rawalpindi.
However, trains between Rawalpindi and Lahore are still suspended.
It merits mention that the main points of the agreement between the government
and the banned TLP have come to light according to which the banned TLP will
not hold a long march or sit-in in the future but will be allowed to hold political
activities while the release of Saad Rizvi will be decided by the courts.
According to sources, the workers of banned TLP will be released after legal
procedure while the government will commit to global measures to prevent
blasphemy, including Banned TLP workers will remain peaceful.