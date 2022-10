During the FIFA World Cup in 2022, Nora Fetehi, one of the amazing dancers in the Bollywood industry, will represent India.

Additionally, the actress will perform the song that will be this year’s anthem for FIFA in the FIFA music video.

This year’s FIFA anthem was written by RedOne. He has previously contributed to the FIFA anthems La La La by Shakira and Waka Waka by Shakira.

Nora will perform and sing a Hindi song at the ceremony’s finale.