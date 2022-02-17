Federal Minister for religious and minority affairs Noorul Haq Qadri has written a letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan asking to put a ban on the “Aurat March” across the country.

Last year, the “Aurat March” sparked outrage when alleged banners and videos of protesters chanting ‘objectionable slogans’ surfaced on social media. Organizers, on the other hand, labeled the videos as fake and anti-March propaganda.

According to reports, Minister for Religious Affairs Noorul Haq Qadri suggested in a letter to the Prime Minister that March 8 be observed as “International Hijaab Day” rather than “Aurat March.”

Noorul Haq Qadri continued in his letter by stating that no one should be permitted to mock Islamic rituals, values, or the wearing of Hijaab on Women’s Day by organizing “Aurat March” or any other event.

The Federal Minister has proposed to the Prime Minister that the world’s attention be drawn to the discrimination faced by Muslim women in India and occupied Kashmir due to their attire by observing “Hijaab Day” in the country on March 8.