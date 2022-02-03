ISLAMABAD: Zahir Jaffer — the main suspect in the Noor Mukadam case — has filed a petition against the Inspector General (IG) of Islamabad Police Ahsan Younas to “clarify the strong evidence against him”.

Apart from that, Zahir’s lawyer Sikandar Zulqarnain filed two other petitions in the court.

In the second petition, it was said that the number mentioned by the complainant Shaukat Mukadam should be verified.

The third application filed by the advocate said that the map of the crime scene should be corrected as “it is wrong” and legal action should be taken against the investigation officer (IO).

Talking to the media, the plaintiff’s lawyer Shah Khawar said that the “move has not affected prosecution’s stance”, adding that the CCTV footage also proved against the suspect’s statement.

Sufficient evidence against Zahir Jaffer

On January 25, a meeting related to Noor Mukadam’s murder case was led by IG Islamabad Mohammad Ahsan Younus which confirmed that strong and sufficient evidence has been collected against the main accused Zahir Jaffer.

The forensic report confirmed that Noor was raped before she was killed. It further stated that Zahir’s skin was found underneath the victim’s nails as she tried to save herself.